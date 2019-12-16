Alshon Jeffery had surgery, hopes to be ready for 2020

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 16, 2019, 11:17 AM EST
The Eagles finally found a receiver to make a big play late in games yesterday, only it was Greg Ward.

The guy they planned on being that guy was on an operating table.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, veteran wideout Alshon Jeffery had Lisfranc surgery Sunday, by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay.

The hope is that Jeffery will be ready for the start of the 2020 regular season.

The Eagles can only hope that’s the case, as this year’s contract restructuring moved $11.5 million in guaranteed money to next season.

He’ll turn 30 in February, and he’s now faced with a long rehab after a frustrating season in which he caught just 43 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns this season.

7 responses to “Alshon Jeffery had surgery, hopes to be ready for 2020

  4. Waiting for all of the frustrated Bears fans to comment. Yes, he’s hurt, yes he’s being paid too much money, yes he should be cut but is locked into his contract through next years’ guarantees…

    But yes it was worth it. Any team in the league would take all of the above to get out of a player what the eagles did to win the championship.

  5. “The Eagles can only hope that’s the case..”

    Maybe a little insider info to all of you, but Alshon is not all that well-liked right now in Philly. After starting that crap with Wentz (going as unnamed source to ESPN), his awful effort, laziness, deteriorating ability to catch a football, inability to run fast, and terrible leadership, most FANS want him out. Who cares if he is ready for 2020. My gut is they offer him an injury settlement deal or they IR him. Adios Alshon.

  6. The Eagles are better off without the malcontent Alshon (Malshon) poisoning the locker room with his negative vibes and texts to Josina Anderson. I think that Wentz is playing more freely now that his biggest critic is no longer on the field judging him after every bad throw. Horrible move by Howie Roseman guaranteeing Malshon’s money for next season. One of Howie’s many mistakes over the past 2 years. He needs to find a way to cut that malcontent loose.

