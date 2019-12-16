Alshon Jeffery had surgery, hopes to be ready for 2020

Getty Images

The Eagles finally found a receiver to make a big play late in games yesterday, only it was Greg Ward.

The guy they planned on being that guy was on an operating table.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, veteran wideout Alshon Jeffery had Lisfranc surgery Sunday, by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay.

The hope is that Jeffery will be ready for the start of the 2020 regular season.

The Eagles can only hope that’s the case, as this year’s contract restructuring moved $11.5 million in guaranteed money to next season.

He’ll turn 30 in February, and he’s now faced with a long rehab after a frustrating season in which he caught just 43 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns this season.