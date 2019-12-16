Bears won’t make changes to lineup with playoffs no longer possible

Getty Images

Sunday’s loss to the Vikings means the Bears won’t be back in the playoffs this season, but head coach Matt Nagy said the change in circumstances won’t be met with too many other changes.

Nagy said that the team plans to continue playing its starters and will approach the final two weeks of the season the same way they approached things before their playoff hopes were extinguished.

“I don’t think anything changes,” Nagy said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We want to win.”

Teams vying with the Chiefs and Vikings for playoff positioning probably prefer that the Bears do all they can to win the next two weeks, but their play over the entire season may not spark too much confidence that they can pull it off.