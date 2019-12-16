Bengals sign Kaare Vedvik to practice squad

Getty Images

Kaare Vedvik has found a new home in the NFL, but not as a member of a team’s active roster.

The Bengals announced on Monday that they have signed Vedvik to their practice squad. They announced Vedvik as a kicker, which is notable since he also punts and reportedly turned down a Patriots offer to work out as a kicker in order to concentrate on his punting skills earlier this year.

Vedvik made a name for himself with the Ravens in the 2018 preseason, but spent the year on the non-football injury list after he was assaulted while out in Baltimore. He did well again this preseason, which led to a trade to the Vikings and a sharp drop in his production.

He struggled with the Vikings and wound up with the Jets after getting cut. He missed a field goal and an extra point in Week One, which led to him getting cut before the second game of the season.