It’s been a lost decade for football in Cleveland.

With Sunday’s loss dropping the Browns to 6-8 this season, they’re now guaranteed not to have a winning record this season. That means they’ll be the only NFL team not to have a single winning season from 2010 to 2019.

The Browns’ record over the decade of 42-115-1 is by far the worst in the NFL. The Jaguars are the next-worst, at 50-108, but at least the Jaguars gave their fans a run to the AFC Championship Game in the 2017 season. Browns fans didn’t have anything close to that to cheer for.

In fact, as disappointing as this season has been, it can still end up the Browns’ best record of the decade: If Cleveland wins its last two games, it will finish 8-8, which would be the Browns’ first non-losing season since 2007.

Amazingly, the Browns have not been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs this year. If they beat the Ravens and Bengals to finish the season 8-8, and if the Steelers lose to both the Jets and Ravens, and if the Titans lose to both the Saints and Texans, and if the Colts lose to the Saints tonight but then beat both the Panthers and Jaguars, the 8-8 Browns would win the tiebreaker for the final wild card spot.

So there’s actually still a chance for the Browns to give this decade a fairy tale ending. But don’t hold your breath.

22 responses to “Browns finish the decade without a winning season

  1. Unfortunately for the browns and their fan base they need a quarterback and a coach. Too much talent to be this bad. Baker needs to shut his mouth and work on his skill set

  3. Pittsburgh get Rothlesberger back next year. Ravens get stronger through free agency Nd the draft. Maybe browns should move to the NFC East

  4. Common sense would be to strip away from them every single win including postseason wins and all their Lombardis during the belichick era.

    Ban belichick and Kraft permanently

    The NFL needs to send a message that cheating won’t be tolerated

  5. Browns are definitely poised to have better years ahead of them. The fans of Cleveland are extremely loyal and deserve to watch some winning football.

  7. Just think how snake bit the Browns really are, and they have no one to blame but themselves.. The staff assembled by Belichick in place..all of them run out of town by the fan base and media pressure.

    Consistently horrible ownership, GM and quarterback selections, and nothing has changed today.
    The cruelest irony? The Baltimore Ravens…

  8. danny woodson says:
    December 16, 2019 at 10:09 am

    Your team really sucks huh?

    Nope. If they make the playoffs, win in both the wildcard and divisional, they would be at least 10-9 on the year.

  12. If they beat the Ravens…thats funny right there. Im rooting for Browns fan base as their owner and leadership have failed them for a LONG time…but lets get real. and…I am SHOCKED they are trying to re-sign freddie kitchens! boneheaded move there.

  13. If the Browns had kept Gregg Williams as head coach, they’d be a playoff team. One and done most likely, but still in the playoffs.

    Instead they chose to go with an inexperienced guy and paid the price. Things won’t be any better in 2020.

  15. Just think how snake bit the Browns really are, and they have no one to blame but themselves.. The staff assembled by Belichick in place..all of them run out of town by the fan base and media pressure.

    By the fan base? Nope. We never wanted to lose the team. Blame Art Modell for that.

  16. Next year will mark a new decade and hopefully a fresh start for the Browns. Hate to continue the revolving door but Kitchens needs to go. An experienced coach and OC needs to be brought in and teach some discipline. Rivera would be a nice pick up but would the OC hire would be crucial with a defensive coach. Baker showed some promise but regressed under Freddie. I feel he is serviceable and could still be an excellent QB with the right coaching staff. Dorsey needs a couple more years to execute his plan. Extending Schobert would be a good start. O-line needs revamped. OBJ can go. Higgins needs the ball more. Njoku and Seals-Jones look good in the TE rotation. Only thing they need to truly leave alone is Chubb and Hunt.

  21. Hey,this is the start of the fun season. I’m thinking 38-0 Ravens at halftime and Freddie gets fired in the locker room and is home before the 4th quarter starts.

