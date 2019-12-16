Bucs sign receiver Spencer Schnell to the practice squad

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have had a rash of injuries at receiver, with Mike Evans on injured reserve and Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller iffy for Saturday’s game. It was obvious the team was going to make a move at the position.

Tampa Bay plans to sign receiver Spencer Schnell, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Schnell went undrafted out of Illinois State, signing with the Bucs this spring.

He spent the preseason with Tampa Bay, making seven catches for 119 yards in his first preseason action.

Schnell made 175 catches for 2,030 yards and 14 touchdowns in 34 games for Illinois State.

UPDATE 5:57 P.M.: The Bucs announced they have signed Schnell to the practice squad, not the 53-player roster.