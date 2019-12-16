Bucs sign receiver Cyril Grayson to active roster

Getty Images

The Buccaneers need receivers with Mike Evans on injured reserve and Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller iffy for Saturday’s game.

They signed Spencer Schnell to the practice squad, announcing that move. They are adding former LSU sprinter Cyril Grayson to the active roster, agent Michael J. Katz announced on Twitter.

Grayson was on the Cowboys’ practice squad, having signed last week.

He spent the preseason with the Saints.

Grayson also has spent time with the Seahawks, Colts, Texans and Bears since entering the league in 2017.

He has never appeared in an NFL regular-season game.