Chiefs claim Terrell Suggs, keeping him from Ravens

Getty Images

You knew some AFC team would claim Terrell Suggs to keep him from returning to the Ravens if nothing else. One did.

The Chiefs have been awarded the pass rusher, a source told PFT.

That means the Titans didn’t put in a claim, which was speculated because of Suggs’ familiarity with coordinator Dean Pees’ defense. The Steelers also were among the teams ahead of the Chiefs in the waiver claim pecking order, so they didn’t put in a claim either.

Now comes the watch to see if Suggs will report to Kansas City.

He threatened last week not to report to any team except the Ravens, who have the final waiver claim. Suggs, though, would be turning down the $352,940 he’s owed for the final two weeks of his 2019 salary.

Suggs made 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in his 13 games with the Cardinals.