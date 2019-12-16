Chiefs place Alex Okafor on injured reserve to make room for Terrell Suggs

Getty Images

The Chiefs have placed defensive end Alex Okafor on injured reserve to make room for the arrival of Terrell Suggs, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The team claimed Suggs off waivers from the Cardinals on Monday.

Okafor played only five snaps and made a sack before leaving in the first quarter Sunday. Medical tests revealed a torn pectoral muscle that will end his season.

Okafor, 28, played 45.9 percent of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps this season. He made 22 tackles, nine quarterback hits and five sacks in 10 games.

The Chiefs signed him to a three-year deal in the offseason.