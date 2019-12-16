Chris Godwin’s hamstring injury “doesn’t look good”

Getty Images

Jameis Winston had a big game for the Buccaneers in Sunday’s win over the Lions and his performance was all the more remarkable given the state of the team’s wide receiver corps.

Mike Evans didn’t play because of a hamstring injury and the team lost Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller to similar ailments before the day was out. Evans isn’t expected to play again this season and comments from Bruce Arians after Sunday’s game suggest that Godwin might not be back either.

Arians said the injury “doesn’t look good” and the run of hamstring injuries has him wondering if the team needs to change the way they practice.

“We’ll be talking with our sports science people about it,” Arians said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “Maybe I’ve overworked them in practice, the receivers, because we need the reps. Our quarterbacks need the reps, so we run them this time of the year more than I would probably like to, but we need the reps.”

If Sunday’s game was the last of Godwin’s season, he’ll end the year with 86 catches for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns. That’s a big step forward for the second-year wideout and anything the Bucs can do to keep him on the field in the future will be another positive development in Tampa.