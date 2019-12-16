Cordarrelle Patterson wonders if he should start bringing donuts for the refs

December 16, 2019
Bears receiver Cordarrelle Patterson thought he made a perfect special teams play Sunday against the Packers when he hit punt returner Tramon Williams just as the ball arrived, forcing a fumble that the Bears recovered. The officials saw it differently.

Patterson was flagged for kick catch interference, a very costly penalty that gave the ball back to Green Bay. Replays appeared to show that Patterson timed his hit perfectly and didn’t hit Williams until the ball arrived, although Patterson easily could have been flagged for lowering his helmet to initiate contact with Williams.

Patterson, who also thought he made a catch later in the game that the officials ruled incomplete, said afterward that he wonders what he needs to do to get on the officials’ good side.

‘‘I don’t know what I did to the refs this week,’’ Patterson said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. ‘‘Somebody told me I need to start bringing them donuts and stuff before the game. Next week, I’m going to have to bring some hot chocolate and all that stuff.’’

Patterson said his phone was blowing up with people telling him he got jobbed by the officials. Bears coach Matt Nagy, asked what he thought of the officiating, said he wasn’t going to comment, seeming to want to avoid getting fined.

  3. Rodgers said it best; “Questionable penalties and non-calls usually balance out during the same game, but assuredly within several games, and positively over the course of a season.”

  4. He’s been a straight stud on teams for the Bears this year, and seems to click with the culture there. Hoping they can keep him around a couple more years or at least for as long as he still has some left in the tank. It would be great to see Nagy get him more involved on offense too in ways that don’t involve trying to use him as a RB.

  5. Dear Patterson, you DID get jobbed twice! Homer Packers fans are blind to the truth but everyone else that can set aside biases can see how b.s. the refs are towards GB not just in this game but year in and year out. It really is ridiculous and there should be a full investigation…buuuut there won’t be. We’ve all seen what happens in a properly officiated game with GB–see them vs. SF or LAC.

  9. Just another Lamblow gift from the refs. The packers would be no better than 9-5 without them. True story.

  10. Pack did catch a break there but I will take it. Bound to get a call go our way once in awhile. One more win and the North crown is back where it belongs. Go Pack Go!

  13. This story leaves out that Patterson was being grabbed prior to the hit. No that it was the type of grab that warranted a flag, but it was by all definitions being engaged (contacted) by the player blocking him which by rules should have negated the flag that went against him.

  14. The refs have been crappy across the board for all teams. We have come to accept it as the norm when, in fact, it’s actually ruining the game.

  16. Packer fans do understand that this is not an indictment of you, you are not officiating the games. The nfl is screwing teams at its discretion, why is that okay when every fan’s money is the same?

  17. Yeah, the Refs are putting the Packers into the playoffs just like they’ve done the past two years. Wow. People don’t let facts get in their way.
    As the article said, the penalty could have been lowering his helmet against a defenseless player. Would that make everyone feel better?

  18. He might not have been early on the punt hit, but it definitely was spearing. So same difference. Should have been a penalty. And his coach has to challenge the in bounds call. It was as close as you can get.

