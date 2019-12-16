Dan Snyder has a new post-game sounding board

Getty Images

Washington owner Dan Snyder had a new face in his suite for yesterday’s loss, and a new voice to listen to after the game.

The team has already fired its head coach, and General Manager Bruce Allen finally appears to be on something other than firm footing for the first time, but the change in scenery yesterday was stark.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer was in Snyder’s suite for the game, and according to Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, that was apparently at the invitation of former Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

But whether Meyer’s presence at the game was a precursor, it was the post-game that might suggest another new direction there.

Snyder famously hangs out after games with Allen, but last night, it was quarterback Alex Smith (who played for Meyer at Utah) in that spot.

According to Carpenter, Smith and his wife were the last to leave the suite with Snyder, four hours after the game ended.

Whether they were talking about Meyer in particular, or just blowing off steam after yet another season gone awry remains to be seen.