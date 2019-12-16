Drew Brees sets all-time passing touchdowns record with No. 540

AP

Drew Brees blew kisses, pointed at the fans as they shouted “Drewwwwwww!” and shared a long hug with Sean Payton.

The record might not last long. Or it might last a while.

But for now, the NFL’s all-time passing touchdowns record belongs to the Saints quarterback.

Josh Hill caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Brees with 7:08 remaining in the third quarter. It was Brees’ third touchdown pass of the night and 540th of his career.

That broke a tie with Peyton Manning for the all-time record. Tom Brady has 538.

Brees initially thought he set the record with seven seconds left in the first half on a 5-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith. But officials called Smith for offensive pass interference, a questionable call that prompted Saints fans to chant their displeasure.

Brees is 27-of-28 for 281 yards and three touchdowns, and the Saints hold a 27-0 lead over the Colts.