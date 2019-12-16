Drew Brees sets NFL single-game completion percentage record, too

AP

Add another record to Drew Brees‘ night.

Brees, who set the NFL’s all-time record for career passing touchdowns record, completed 29 of 30 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns. That gave him the single-game NFL record for completion percentage in a game, with a minimum of 25 attempts.

Philip Rivers went 28-of-29 for 259 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-10 victory over the Cardinals on Nov. 25, 2018.

Brees’ .966 completion percentage betters Rivers’ .9655.

Brees’ third touchdown of the night, which came in the third quarter, broke Peyton Manning’s all-time passing touchdowns record. Brees added another before leaving, giving him 541 for his career.

Manning had 539 and Tom Brady has 538.

Teddy Bridgewater replaced Brees with 3:56 remaining and the Saints leading 34-7.

Brees is 58-of-70 for 658 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions in his past two games. That’s an 82.8 percent completion percentage and a 145.4 passer rating.