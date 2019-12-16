Drew Brees throws his 538th career TD, tying Tom Brady for second all time

Getty Images

Drew Brees is within one touchdown pass of Peyton Manning’s all-time NFL record. Brees’ 15-yard touchdown throw to Michael Thomas was the 538th of his career.

That ties him with Tom Brady for second in NFL history.

Thomas’ touchdown has given the Saints a 10-0 lead over the Colts with 12:37 remaining until halftime.

Wil Lutz kicked a 33-yard field goal in the first quarter. Dwayne Washington deflected Rigoberto Sanchez‘s punt, giving Brees the ball at the Indianapolis 43. The Saints got as close as the Indianapolis 15, going 18 yards in six plays before stalling.

Brees has completed 9 of 10 passes for 88 yards.

The Colts have 69 yards and have punted three times.