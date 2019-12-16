Freddie Kitchens clarifies that he does care about his job security

Getty Images

After Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was asked about his job security and responded by saying that he doesn’t “care about my future as Browns coach.”

That response came up during Monday’s press conference and Kitchens took that as a chance to clarify his feelings. Kitchens said “of course I want to be back” for a second season as the head coach in Cleveland and that his intent was to say that he’s focused on the tasks at hand rather than what will happen after the season.

“I care about my job. I only care, though, about getting better today,” Kitchens said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan. “That’s what I was trying to illustrated. I’m only focused on today. Dee and Jimmy Haslam, and John Dorsey, would much rather me worry about getting our team ready.”

Their view of how well Kitchens has done that this year and how much better they feel he might do in 2020 will determine whether there’s any reason for Kitchens to worry about being let go after one year in the job.