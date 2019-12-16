Freddie Kitchens: I don’t care about my future as Browns coach

Posted by Josh Alper on December 16, 2019, 7:13 AM EST
Getty Images

The Browns got pasted by the Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday to fall to 6-8 in a season that’s been a disappointment across the board.

Among the disappointing developments has been how Freddie Kitchens has done in his first season as the team’s head coach. The team’s losing record has been accompanied by a lack of discipline on the field and a parade of off-field issues that have blown up over the course of the season.

That’s led to speculation that Kitchens could be done after one year in Cleveland. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported before Sunday’s game that Kitchens would return “barring a horrific collapse or circumstance” over the final weeks of the season. It’s not clear if losing 38-24 to a 3-9-1 Cardinals squad qualifies, but Kitchens wasn’t talking his future in any event.

“I don’t care about my future as Browns coach,” Kitchens said, via Cleveland.com. “I’m going to show up Monday, and I’m going to do the best job I can do Monday. And that’s tomorrow. That’s the only thing I can control.”

The Browns close out the season against the Ravens and Bengals. They’ve beaten both of those teams already this season and pulling off sweeps would be a mark in favor of Kitchens’s return for a second season in Cleveland. If they come out as flat as they did in Arizona, however, it will be interesting to see what happens once Week 17 comes to an end.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

29 responses to “Freddie Kitchens: I don’t care about my future as Browns coach

  1. what a terrible choice of words. i think he would be a good head coach, at some point. A little more seasoning as an OC, and ddefinitely not this situation where expectations are sky high, and the personalities are so strong.

  6. It’s a dumb question to ask.

    Who is actually going to admit they are ‘worried’ or even ‘concerned’? Absolutely no one, ever. They’d look stupid “and things like that” to quote coach speak from Coughlin and Carroll.

  7. Per an earlier post, I was REALLY hoping to start my morning with “CLEVELAND FIRES FREDDIE KITCHENS” but I suppose I can wait. Just reading this post gives me hope. Everyone needs hope.

  13. Poor choice of words me thinks.

    I assume he means he’s not concerned about speculation regarding his future, he’s working day to day, trying to do the best he can.

    However, that’s not what he said. I can see him getting ripped on this one.

  14. Could he just #@!%ing get the plays called in on time and remove that stupid trick play that loses 8 yards in every game. It is the simple things Freddie.

  18. Freddie Kitchens did not ask to be made HC. Baker Mayfield did. They deserve each other while Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen thrive in an environment that has some accountability and culture. Good job Browns Front Office taking direction from overrated players I stead of the other way around.

  20. I’ve been pulling for the Browns and I’m still a fan of Mike McCarthy, even though his run in Green Bay had to come to an end, so…

    As an aside, McCarthy and Mike Holmgren were the only two coaches that were ever able to “corral” Brett Favre; and, McCarthy completely overhauled Aaron Rodgers’ mechanics to bring out Rodgers’ best. I believe McCarthy could do a lot for Baker Mayfield.

  21. Please get rid of this clown, and take Dorsey with him. I want my Browns back. Baker looks awful, he locks onto his first read (Landry), holds the ball forever, and his delivery gets slower and slower. Damn Byron Leftwich looked fast compared to Baker this season. OBJ is gone, was gone, will be gone, dude was never here. What the hell was Dorsey thinking, assembling a team to win now, then hiring Freddie as HC? Dude couldn’t coach his way out of a paper bag, and Dorsey has missed on just as many draft pics as every single idiot before him. This organization is a joke, top down.

  22. I remember people saying they keep the wrong coach last yr does anyone remember who the other coach might have been

  23. rohanz2000 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 8:08 am
    Freddie Kitchens did not ask to be made HC. Baker Mayfield did. They deserve each other while Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen thrive in an environment that has some accountability and culture. Good job Browns Front Office taking direction from overrated players I stead of the other way around.

    Umm, Yo bro, pretty sure that Freddie DID ask to be head coach, especially when he went through the whole interview process for the open head coach position.

  25. I remember people saying they keep the wrong coach last yr does anyone remember who the other coach might have been

    Greg Williams

  26. Honestly, if he can sweep the Ravens for the first time in franchise history, I say only demote him to OC or RB’s coach. If he loses out then give him the boot.

  27. Don’t hold that blowout loss coming against the Ravens on him. There is nothing he can do to stop it.

    Just like the walloping we gave you in week 4? Imagine losing at home to Freddy Kitchens. Ouch.

  29. Greg Swaney says:
    December 16, 2019 at 8:06 am
    This is media turning the narrative

    _________________________

    It’s a quote. Can’t spin a direct quote.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!