Giants will “just have to see” if Daniel Jones is ready to return

Getty Images

Eli Manning got a loving sendoff from the crowd at MetLife Stadium at the end of the Giants’ win over the Dolphins on Sunday, but the team hasn’t said for sure that Daniel Jones will be returning to the lineup this week.

Jones has missed the last two games with a sprained ankle, but practiced all of last week on a limited basis and the prevailing thought around the team has been that he’ll be ready to play against Washington in Week 16. Head coach Pat Shurmur said on Monday that nothing’s been decided on that front yet.

“We’ll just have to see,” Shurmur said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “We’ll just push him along like we did last week. We started [last] week with the idea he might be ready to play. We’ll do the same this week.”

Sunday’s game felt like a fitting farewell for Manning as the Giants went from being down at halftime to outscoring the Dolphins 29-10 in the second half. Wednesday’s practice should bring an update about whether Jones’s health could lead to a different final scene.