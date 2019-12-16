Injured Eagles “trending in the right direction”

Getty Images

The Eagles were missing a few important players for Sunday’s win over Washington and those players will have an extra day to heal before the team is back on the field against the Cowboys in Week 16.

At a press conference on Monday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson provided updates about those players. He said they are “trending in the right direction” and declared himself optimistic about getting some of them back.

The group of injured players includes right tackle Lane Johnson, who sat out with an ankle injury.

“He is getting better,” Pederson said. “Don’t expect him to do a whole lot today, tomorrow, Wednesday, right now. We’ll see where he’s at later in the week.”

Running back Jordan Howard (shoulder), wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) and defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) round out the group of players the Eagles hope to get back this week. Pederson called them all day-to-day a week ahead of their matchup with Dallas.