Jameis Winston makes history

Getty Images

Yes, the Buccaneers have failed to make the playoffs. Yes, quarterback Jameis Winston continues to be an interception machine. Still, Winston is playing very well — arguably well enough to remain in Tampa, and definitely well enough to make history.

Winston is the first player to throw for 450 or more yards in consecutive regular-season games. Not this season or this decade or since the merger or in the Super Bowl era but ever.

For the first time in 100 seasons of NFL football, a quarterback has back-to-back regular-season games with 450 yards or more. Winston is that quarterback.

(Drew Brees has done it in the playoffs; in 2011, he accomplished it against the Lions and 49ers.)

Winston had 456 yards last week in a win over the Colts and 458 on Sunday in a win over the Lions. He currently leads the league with 4,573 passing yards, which puts him on pace for 5,226 passing yards. That would be the fourth-most in league history, and he would become only the eighth quarterback in league history to accomplish that feat.