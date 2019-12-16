Jameis Winston makes history

Posted by Mike Florio on December 16, 2019, 11:11 AM EST
Yes, the Buccaneers have failed to make the playoffs. Yes, quarterback Jameis Winston continues to be an interception machine. Still, Winston is playing very well — arguably well enough to remain in Tampa, and definitely well enough to make history.

Winston is the first player to throw for 450 or more yards in consecutive regular-season games. Not this season or this decade or since the merger or in the Super Bowl era but ever.

For the first time in 100 seasons of NFL football, a quarterback has back-to-back regular-season games with 450 yards or more. Winston is that quarterback.

(Drew Brees has done it in the playoffs; in 2011, he accomplished it against the Lions and 49ers.)

Winston had 456 yards last week in a win over the Colts and 458 on Sunday in a win over the Lions. He currently leads the league with 4,573 passing yards, which puts him on pace for 5,226 passing yards. That would be the fourth-most in league history, and he would become only the eighth quarterback in league history to accomplish that feat.

  1. He has a lot of talent but some of his decisions kill the team. Arians is a good coach and can turn some of that around.

  2. If Management bases anything on the performance he had in Detroit, they’re mistaken. Lions make every QB look like a Pro Bowl HOF’er. It was nothing special, just an every Sunday occurrence against the Lions.

  8. Give the man an offensive line is all he needs! All his miscues are due to an overwhelming pass rush by the defenses he faces. When he has time he is a top quarterback which the majority of teams would take in a heartbeat!

  10. Emphasis on the word “regular” as in regular season.
    Granted, it’s an amazing stat, but it’s even more amazing Drew Brees accomplished it in the playoffs, not against two mediocre teams, but playoff caliber teams.
    Salute to Drew Brees!

  12. “Arians is a good coach and can turn some of that around.”
    _______________

    This year under Arians is the worst interception % of Winston’s career. (Also, his best TD % of his career, but the interceptions have not went down thus far under Arians.)

  15. He’s won many championships, will win more this season and next.
    Fantasy football championships that is. Top 5 Fantasy QB.

    Too many mistakes in the real game.

    IF he can fix those issues? Might be pretty good .

  16. I will laugh hysterically if the Bucs give him a big new contract based on this late season surge. Never good to let a 5-6 game blip overshadow multiple years of turnovers and mostly subpar play. But these are the Bucs so….

  17. I think Winston will always be interception-prone, but if they could just get him to a point where he isn’t leading the league by a wide margin in that stat, he would be a good QB for the Arians/Leftwich system because he can clearly drive the offense. It will be really interesting to see what Tampa does with him.

  18. doctorrustbelt says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:35 am
    Ryan Fitzpatrick NEVER had a Mike Evans.

    NEVER.

    Winston doesn’t have Mike Evans either. What’s your point?

  20. doctorrustbelt says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:21 am
    WOW!!!

    The sports media loves jameis winston.

    Kirk Cousins would be murdered for winston’s stats.
    ——
    This comment makes no sense. First of all, the articles does nothing but quote 100% facts. It doesn’t say he’s great. It also says it may earn him another chance in Tampa, which you would have to be an idiot not to believe.

    The media has been brutal to Jameis Winston. His every misstep has been covered to death since before he got to the NFL.

    Kirk Cousins has never been “murdered” for his stats. His stats got him an $80 guaranteed contract. He has been fairly criticized for coming up small in big games, but no one has ever questioned his ability.

  22. doctorrustbelt says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:35 am
    Ryan Fitzpatrick NEVER had a Mike Evans.

    NEVER.
    ——-

    Except when he played in Tampa for two years with THE Mike Evans.

    Good lord dude.

