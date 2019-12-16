Janoris Jenkins claimed off waivers, team not yet known

Getty Images

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins was claimed off waivers from the Giants on Monday, a source told PFT. The team, though, is not yet known.

The Giants cut Jenkins last week after he used an offensive term for people with intellectual disabilities while replying to a critic on Twitter. He then defended his use of the word as “cultural slang” from his upbringing.

Jenkins finally apologized Saturday.

Jenkins made 54 tackles and four interceptions in 13 games. He was out of practice last week with an ankle injury.