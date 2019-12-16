John Harbaugh on Terrell Suggs: We’ll just have to wait and see

Posted by Charean Williams on December 16, 2019, 2:51 PM EST
In a couple of hours, Terrell Suggs and everyone else will learn if anyone claimed him off waivers from the Cardinals. It would rank as a surprise if no one did if only to block Suggs’ return to Baltimore.

Suggs wants to play for the Ravens. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports the “belief” is the Ravens are interested in a reunion with the pass rusher.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh, of course, wasn’t saying either way Monday.

“He’s on waivers, so why don’t we just wait and see what happens with that,” Harbaugh said, via video from the team. “There’s really nothing to comment on.”

In 13 games with the Cardinals, Suggs made 37 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He spent the first 16 years of his career with the Ravens.

12 responses to “John Harbaugh on Terrell Suggs: We’ll just have to wait and see

  1. There’s no way he makes it through waivers. If I’m an AFC playoff team, and I have an expendable guy on the 53, I’m absolutely claiming him. If he reports, great, we get 20 snaps/game from an experience HOFer. If not, great, Ravens can’t have him to potentially beat us.

  4. Patriots, KC, Seattle, Texans, Saints and several other teams could use a 20 play pass rusher, don’t see those teams passing up on a fairly cheap Suggs for the rest of the year.

    Browns ought to claim him just out of spite to keep the Model, Ravens from having him.

  5. We have added a bunch of guys off Practice Squads and the street at DL & LB so the Ravens could easily find room for him, but I think he gets claimed – KC may have just lost a pass rusher to IR so that’s one possibility – Seattle is another – then its up to Suggs if he wants to play or retire – Harbs is correct – nothing to comment on until there is

  6. He is beloved by Baltimore, but it might be better to have another team claim him. They have a great team with great chemistry. Bringing him in would certainly be adding a strong personality to a team is arguably the best in the NFL right now.

  8. I don’t see a contender using up a roster spot, especially heading down the stretch and into the playoffs, for a player at the very back-end of his career. If they want to, more power to them. If I were the Browns or Bungles, I would do it just to tick them off.

  10. The Saints Backers are hurting and could use him right now as an every down player. Any playoff contender that lets him clear deserves what they get if he goes to Ravens and he kicks their butt in playoffs.

  11. Then why did he leave in the first place? I respect T-sizzle, but he wanted to retire in AZ, and now that the Ravens are doing so well, he wants back in B-more. There is no other way to look at it than that he is simply bandwagon jumping.

  12. Daydreaming about Patriots picking him up and watching the steam roll out of his ears. He’d have to call Tom Brady something other than the oh so disrespectful “12”.

