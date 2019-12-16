John Harbaugh on Terrell Suggs: We’ll just have to wait and see

Getty Images

In a couple of hours, Terrell Suggs and everyone else will learn if anyone claimed him off waivers from the Cardinals. It would rank as a surprise if no one did if only to block Suggs’ return to Baltimore.

Suggs wants to play for the Ravens. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports the “belief” is the Ravens are interested in a reunion with the pass rusher.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh, of course, wasn’t saying either way Monday.

“He’s on waivers, so why don’t we just wait and see what happens with that,” Harbaugh said, via video from the team. “There’s really nothing to comment on.”

In 13 games with the Cardinals, Suggs made 37 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He spent the first 16 years of his career with the Ravens.