Jon Gruden: Al Riveron apologized to Raiders for bad call

Getty Images

Raiders coach Jon Gruden says NFL V.P. of Officiating Al Riveron called him to apologize for a bad call that went against Oakland on Sunday.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Raiders leading 16-13, quarterback Derek Carr ran for 12 yards and then slid near the sideline. The officials ruled that he had gone out of bounds, stopping the clock and forcing the Raiders to run another play before the two-minute warning. But replays appeared to show he had gone down in bounds, and today Gruden said Riveron confirmed the officials got it wrong.

“We accept his apology,” Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “That cost us dearly.”

With extra time thanks to that ruling, the Jaguars ended up getting the ball back and driving for a game-winning touchdown. Carr said after the game that the bad call “was one of the more shocking moments of my life,” and Gruden was shocked too.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Gruden said immediately after the game. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve got people up in the press box that clearly tell me [Carr] gave himself up in the field of play. I’m waiting for the clock to wind to two minutes. I’m still waiting. And it never happened. I thought somebody would overturn it. I thought that’s the reasoning for instant replay. We’ve had New York City chime in and make a couple of calls: one at Kansas City, one in New York. I thought they’d make one today to correct that. But obviously, it was a big play in that situation. We’ll see what the league says about it.”

What the league said today, according to Gruden, is that the call was wrong. Not that it helps much after the fact.