Jon Gruden “sorry about the outcome” of final game in Oakland

Getty Images

When asked about players continuing to play through injuries in recent weeks, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said that the team still had things to play for and a chance to win their final game in Oakland was among those items.

That game came and went on Sunday, but the Raiders couldn’t deliver the desired result. They led the Jaguars 16-3 at halftime, but gave up 17 points after halftime to wind up as 20-16 losers. That led to a lot of boos, some trash being thrown on the field and assorted other bad feelings from a fan base that will be left behind for Las Vegas.

Gruden offered up an apology to those fans after the game.

“I’d like to say we could have sent the Raiders fans off with a lot better finish than that,” Gruden said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I think, most importantly, before we talk about the game, I’d like to thank the fans. I’d like to thank the city of Oakland for supporting the Raiders and being faithful in all kinds of seasons. I’ll miss them. I love them and I’m sorry about the outcome today, but I think that’s something that needs to be said. An exclamation point. I really apologize that we weren’t able to deliver a victory.”

The Raiders weren’t sure if they’d be back in Oakland when the beat the Broncos in front of a festive crowd in their final 2018 home game. Things are more definitive this time, which means there won’t be a third chance for the Raiders to say farewell.