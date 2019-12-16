Kareem Hunt: Browns came out flat, didn’t play hard until halftime

Getty Images

Browns running back Kareem Hunt was not happy with the effort he saw from some of his teammates in Sunday’s loss tot he Cardinals.

Hunt said today that not everyone was giving 110 percent for the entire game, and that by the time the Browns were giving the kind of effort they needed, they were down 21-10 at halftime.

“At halftime we came out fighting, but we can’t wait that long,” Hunt said. “We’ve got to be ready as soon as the freakin’ kickoff starts. That’s what we got to do. We can’t come out flat and then something makes us mad and now everybody wants to start playing hard. We can’t wait for someone to hit us to start playing hard.”

Hunt is far from the first person to make that observation about the Browns this season, that they haven’t played hard enough. The Browns came into the season thinking they had enough talent to compete for a Super Bowl, but instead they’re 6-8. Hunt isn’t happy about that, and no one else in Cleveland should be, either.