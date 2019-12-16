Kyler Murray has “grown into” leadership role

Getty Images

Sixteen weeks into the season, Kyler Murray no longer is an unproven rookie. He’s grown into a leader for the Cardinals.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said during his press conference Monday that Murray’s leadership skills are “night and day” from Day One to now.

“You have a bunch of grown millionaires looking at you for direction and leadership and how you carry yourself, and that’s a lot to walk into,” Kingsbury said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic. “I just think the comfort level of being able to handle that every day, and the expectation on him every day — this franchise goes as he goes, whether it’s in a meeting, in practice or in a game — and I think he’s grown into that.”

The Cardinals are 4-9-1, improving on last season’s three victories that earned them the top spot in the 2019 draft and the chance to draft Murray. Murray has completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 3,279 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Murray’s 87.5 passer rating is just ahead of Tom Brady‘s 86.5.