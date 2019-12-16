Larry Warford carted to locker room with knee injury

Getty Images

Only one thing has gone wrong for the Saints on a record-setting night: Pro Bowl right guard Larry Warford was in the locker room when Drew Brees passed Peyton Manning for the NFL’s all-time passing touchdowns record.

Warford was injured with 12:55 remaining in the third quarter.

It appeared the athletic training staff was examining his knee, but the Saints have not announced an injury.

He needed assistance off the field. A cart took him to the locker room from the sideline.

Patrick Omameh and Will Clapp both have had time in Warford’s spot since he left for the locker room.

Warford, a two-time Pro Bowler, had played ever snap this season.

UPDATE 10:37 P.M.: The Saints have ruled out Warford with a knee injury.