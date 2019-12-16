Matt LaFleur reiterates “full trust” in Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

The Packers have come a long way from the “audible thing.”

That was the disagreement between new coach and veteran quarterback that, while arguably overblown in the perception of the participants, became a thing because it became public. Fifteen weeks into the season, it’s definitely not a thing.

“I have full trust in Aaron [Rodgers],” Packers coach and coach of the year candidate Matt LaFleur told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 21-13 win over the Bears. LaFleur made it clear that, despite the theoretical construction of his offense, Rodgers has a blank check to call whatever audible he chooses, whenever he wants.

“He’s seen enough during his career,” LaFleur said. “I trust he’ll make the right call.”

LaFleur pointed to Green Bay’s first touchdown of the game. Facing fourth and four from the Chicago 29, the coach had called a play that would have gotten the four yards, moved the chains, and extended the drive. Rodgers saw something that made him think a longer throw to receiver Davante Adams would work, so Rodgers switched to it — and it defintely worked.

It has worked for most of the year for the Packers, with 11 victories and a close loss at home to the Eagles, an ugly three-phases, no-show at the Chargers, and a blowout loss to the 49ers being the only blemishes. A bye week is in their grasp, and the team that keeps finding ways to win just might find a way to win their last two games to nail down the No. 2 seed.

LaFleur pointed out that the team’s success starts with turnovers. In nine of their 11 wins, they’ve won the turnover battle. He also credited offensive and defensive play in the red zone, and leadership from veterans on offense, defense, and special teams.

The coach also gets some credit for being flexible in his approach, and for being quick to learn and adapt — especially in a season that has seen a new coach like Freddie Kitchens make almost every mistake imaginable.

“I’m learning every day about our guys, myself, our staff,” LaFleur said. “There’s a lot more out there for us.”

Indeed there is, like a week off, a home game in January, and then maybe a one-game showdown for a spot in the Super Bowl.