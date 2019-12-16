Matt LaFleur reiterates “full trust” in Aaron Rodgers

Posted by Mike Florio on December 16, 2019, 7:05 AM EST
Getty Images

The Packers have come a long way from the “audible thing.”

That was the disagreement between new coach and veteran quarterback that, while arguably overblown in the perception of the participants, became a thing because it became public. Fifteen weeks into the season, it’s definitely not a thing.

“I have full trust in Aaron [Rodgers],” Packers coach and coach of the year candidate Matt LaFleur told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 21-13 win over the Bears. LaFleur made it clear that, despite the theoretical construction of his offense, Rodgers has a blank check to call whatever audible he chooses, whenever he wants.

“He’s seen enough during his career,” LaFleur said. “I trust he’ll make the right call.”

LaFleur pointed to Green Bay’s first touchdown of the game. Facing fourth and four from the Chicago 29, the coach had called a play that would have gotten the four yards, moved the chains, and extended the drive. Rodgers saw something that made him think a longer throw to receiver Davante Adams would work, so Rodgers switched to it — and it defintely worked.

It has worked for most of the year for the Packers, with 11 victories and a close loss at home to the Eagles, an ugly three-phases, no-show at the Chargers, and a blowout loss to the 49ers being the only blemishes. A bye week is in their grasp, and the team that keeps finding ways to win just might find a way to win their last two games to nail down the No. 2 seed.

LaFleur pointed out that the team’s success starts with turnovers. In nine of their 11 wins, they’ve won the turnover battle. He also credited offensive and defensive play in the red zone, and leadership from veterans on offense, defense, and special teams.

The coach also gets some credit for being flexible in his approach, and for being quick to learn and adapt — especially in a season that has seen a new coach like Freddie Kitchens make almost every mistake imaginable.

“I’m learning every day about our guys, myself, our staff,” LaFleur said. “There’s a lot more out there for us.”

Indeed there is, like a week off, a home game in January, and then maybe a one-game showdown for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Matt LaFleur reiterates “full trust” in Aaron Rodgers

  2. Incredible how ‘bad’ the team looks yet they keep winning.

    Rodgers throwing it in the middle of the field with 4 seconds left and no time outs was like a Madden AI QB. I’ve never seen him make that poor of a decision when it comes to a game situation.

    Jimmy Graham, first player collecting a huge paycheck and social security at the same time.

    Blake Martinez, bless his heart, he’s a great human but an average-at-best MLB. I know he’s playing in extreme pain, though.

    Speaking of pain, the Packers have been super healthy this year. THAT may take them far in the playoffs.

    OK, enough of me rambling; Go Pack Go!

  3. Been a Rodgers apologist for quite some time. On occasion (1st play of the game), he’ll throw a dime only to have it dropped. However, more often than not he’ll focus on Adams and forget about everybody else. 11-3 is wonderful … who would have thought at the start of the season? That being said, Rodgers has to start using everybody, keep moving the chains and get the offense consistent. LaFleur can help with better play calling and judgement but it boils down to Rodgers just doing his job.

  4. “I have full trust in Aaron [Rodgers], and of course the refs at lambeau.” Packers coach and coach of the year candidate Matt LaFleur told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 21-13 win over the Bears.

  5. “That was a disagreement between the coach and veteran quarterback”

    No, someone made up a “disagreement” based off their misinterpretation of a quote by Mike Silver.

    Bottom line is that the Packers are 11-3, clinched a playoff spot, and have the inside track to get the #2 seed in the NFC.

    #GoPackGo!🏈

  8. I don’t think the Packers are winning because of LaFleur. They win because of Rodgers, the best QB I’ve ever seen (and I’m a Viking fan, so it pains me to admit that Rodgers is the best–but he is).

  9. tdubdizzle says:
    December 16, 2019 at 8:03 am
    You’ve got to wonder if the Packers even need someone calling the plays on offense.
    __________________________________________________
    This is a really good question. I think LaFfleur has done a good job this year, but, in my opinion, he has a long way to go as a play caller. That series of plays he called right after the pick by Lancaster was abysmal. Should have put the game away.

  10. Coach Aaron told Matt to say that.

    How much longer does Matt have to acquiesce to an older, slower, injury prone with declining skills QB?

    48.5 completion percentage at home?

  11. They’re like the little kid limping home with the skinned knee, black eye and bloody lip, talking about how badly he’s going to beat up the kid that gave him all those things. And he’s done it every day… for 25 years!

  12. “It has worked for most of the year for the Packers, with 11 victories and a close loss at home to the Eagles, an ugly three-phases, no-show at the Chargers, and a blowout loss to the 49ers being the only blemishes.”

    To be fair, the article should also mention the obvious gift wins from the refs against the Vikings and Lions.

  13. It’s been a stunning year in Green Bay after a short period of very lackluster football.
    Getting back to the postseason after a two year hiatus is a very significant accomplishment for this first year head coach and it’s a great stepping stone for the Packers future.

    The whole “audible thing” was never truly a thing.
    It was never a news item that had gone public, it was a manufactured story during a down period of the offseason, just as the principal players said it was.

    As for coach LaFleur, he deserves a lot of credit for weathering the various storms and issues that usually plague first year coaches and for turning around a team mired in mediocrity.
    He was able to mesh a team full of newcomers and vets, changing the culture that had set in.

    Though it hasn’t all been roses.
    Coach LaFleur still has things to learn and develop.
    He has a tendency to be too timid with a lead and lacks a true killer instinct to put teams away like so many other good coaches do.
    This has been evident numerous times this season, and was on display again yesterday against the Bears.
    Clock management has been a small issue as well, though I expect him to grow as a coach and get better at these things with experience.
    It has definitely been a bumpy year so far, but you simply can’t argue with the success of the team overall.

    This team may not be tooled to be a Championship caliber squad yet, they lack a truly skilled 2nd receiver, another run stopper in the middle, as well as a few other odds and ends.
    Though LaFleur has done a tremendous job at using the entire roster to cover up deficiencies, Gutenkunst still has some holes to fill on the roster.
    I trust he will.
    Let’s face it, Rome wasn’t built in a day, or in this case, a season.
    It will be great to see what coach LaFleur can do when he gets a few more of his type of players in the fold.
    Yes, the future looks very bright indeed.

    As things stand now, the Packers are back in the playoffs, and as everyone knows, anything can happen once you get into the tournament.
    Hopefully GB can still play themselves into a home game and a hot streak.
    Whatever January holds, it’s more than I ever expected for this season, and it’s going to be fun ride.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!