Mike Tomlin won’t commit to QB, after he throws four ducks

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 16, 2019, 7:05 AM EST
Getty Images

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has loved rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges, because he was winning, and taking care of the ball.

When Hodges stopped doing both in dramatic fashion last night, Tomlin wasn’t in the mood for endorsements.

I am not getting into that, guys,” Tomlin said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We just lost a football game. I’m not going to make an announcement every week or every time I stand in front of you guys in terms of who is playing quarterback or any other position for that matter.”

He put Hodges into the job three weeks ago in place of the turnover-prone Mason Rudolph, and Hodges hadn’t lost a start. He had also thrown just two interceptions all season, but had four in last night’s loss to the Bills.

Hodges said he didn’t know what the future held.

“I hope I’m the guy,” he said, “but whatever happens, happens. I’m going to be supportive. This is about the team, not me.”

But he also said he wasn’t going to let the loss shake his confidence.

“You hate to lose,” Hodges said, “but I think after the first loss, how you respond is going to define who I am. I mean, yeah, I’m disappointed right now, but in a couple days I’m still going to be who I am. I’m still going to be confident, still going to know that I can get the job done.”

He did hit some big plays, and gave the short-handed Steelers a chance, with two trips deep into Bills territory in the fourth quarter. But both of those drives ending with Bills players catching passes put his status into question for the first time.

8 responses to “Mike Tomlin won’t commit to QB, after he throws four ducks

  1. You had to figure this kind of game was coming, especially against a defense as good as Buffalo’s. The play calling didn’t help him but Buffalo made him look like a rookie.

    Regardless of whether or not you’re a Steeler fan, you want to root for this kid. He’s got a great story and is genuinely a nice guy. Hopefully he can bounce back from a bad game.

  2. You cannot keep cycling QBs simply because a young QB makes a few mistakes ( both of whom were not highly drafted)!, that’s to be expected with young QBs getting extended playing time for the first time, it parts of the process with young QBs. I’d argue the Steelers are doing more damage by not letting these guy fight through and learn from their mistakes, that’s how u get better at not only playing QB but anything in life.

  3. The “Coach of the Year” needs to scrap the wildcat offense. It killed every drive they used it. Even cost them points in the first half.

  4. That game, featuring two really good defenses, was always going to be about who made the fewest mistakes on offense. The better team took this one. It’s hard to throw it all on Duck, but those interceptions were bad decisions and bad passes. However, the coaches deserve some blame here as well. Since BR went down, they have had these guys throwing a bunch of dump offs, and are not using the middle of the field. I don’t see how that is helping the offense, at all. It’s certainly not helping the running game, which, in turn, doesn’t help the passing game. Are they even practicing any other plays? I have to give the D credit, they kept them in it. To have had 5 turnovers, and only lost by 7, is some sort of victory, I guess. 😂😂.

