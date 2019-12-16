Mike Vrabel wants Titans focused on winning, not watching other games

Getty Images

The Titans had a golden opportunity to help their playoff chances against the Texans on Sunday, but they fell behind by double digits twice on the way to a 24-21 loss.

While losing doesn’t eliminate the Titans from playoff contention, it does mean that winning their final two games won’t be enough to get them into the postseason. Head coach Mike Vrabel doesn’t want his team’s focus to shift to scoreboard watching over the next two weeks, however.

“You would have to tell me that. I don’t know what that scenario is,” Vrabel said in his postgame press conference. “I don’t focus on that. I try to focus on winning games, which we didn’t do today. We will have to do a better job, a much better job. That’s what my focus is. It’s not trying to determine what the scenario is or who are we rooting for. We need to all be rooting for the Titans to make sure that we improve and put ourselves in the position to win.”

Tennessee will be at home to face a Saints team battling for a playoff bye next weekend and then they’ll close the year with another game against the Texans, so both opponents will demand their full attention regardless of what’s going on in other games.