Mike Zimmer thinks Dalvin Cook will be able to play through shoulder injury

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer didn’t have an update on the severity of running back Dalvin Cook‘s shoulder injury after Sunday’s win over the Chargers, which left it as a topic of great interest for his Monday press conference.

Zimmer had a bit more to say and it was positive news about Cook’s condition. Zimmer was asked if the issue was something that Cook could play through against the Packers this week and he said he believes that’s the case.

“Yeah, it feels good today,” Zimmer said.

Cook ran 20 times for 154 yards and a touchdown in Minnesota’s first meeting with Green Bay this season. The Vikings would be happy to get that kind of production again, although they’ll be looking for a better result after taking a 21-16 loss at Lambeau Field in September.