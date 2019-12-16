Miles Sanders: Put the game on my shoulders

Getty Images

Injuries have thinned out the ranks of skill position players for the Eagles, which left rookie running back Miles Sanders to play a crucial role in Sunday’s game against Washington.

Sanders came up very big for the Eagles. Sanders ran 19 times for 122 yards, caught six passes for 50 yards and scored touchdowns in both phases of the game in a 37-27 win that lifted the Eagles to 7-7 ahead of next Sunday’s showdown with the Cowboys.

“I’m going to go out there and do my job regardless, but when you have guys banged up like that and the type of season I’m having?” Sanders said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “Lock in and put the game on my shoulders and let’s go ball out.”

Sanders has set franchise records for rushing yards and yards from scrimmage by a rookie already this season and he’ll have plenty of chances to pad those totals over the final two weeks of the season. If those chances work out as well as they did on Sunday, the Eagles’ chances of beating out the Cowboys for a playoff spot will look a lot better.