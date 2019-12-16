NFLPA wins grievance over Jaguars fining players for missing offseason rehab

Getty Images

The NFLPA sent an email to players announcing that an arbitrator has ruled in the union’s favor after it filed a grievance against the Jaguars.

The union argued that the Jaguars were in violation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement when they attempted to make offseason rehab a mandatory activity for injured players. Per the union’s email, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, they fined one unnamed player over $700,000 for missing these sessions.

The arbitrator found that neither the Jaguars nor any other team can require players to rehab or receive other medical treatment at team facilities during voluntary portions of the offseason program.

At the close of the email, the union notes that more than a quarter of the grievances filed by players over the last two years have been filed against the Jaguars and that “you as players may want to consider this when you have a chance to select your next club.”