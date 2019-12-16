NFL’s leading rusher poised to miss the playoffs

Getty Images

The NFL’s leading rusher is likely to miss the playoffs this season.

Browns running back Nick Chubb currently leads the NFL with 1,408 rushing yards, and the Browns are 6-8 and almost certain to miss the playoffs.

Only two running backs have a realistic chance of catching Chubb for the rushing lead: Titans running back Derrick Henry, who has 1,329 rushing yards, and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who has 1,307 rushing yards. The Titans are currently just outside the playoffs, and the Panthers are already eliminated.

In today’s NFL, where quarterbacks are king, having a top running back just isn’t all that important to winning. And the leading rusher will likely spend January at home, watching teams with elite quarterbacks in the playoffs.