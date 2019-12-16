Odell Beckham wants to play last two games despite injury

Getty Images

Receiver Odell Beckham has a groin injury. The Browns are all but eliminated from playoff contention with a 1 percent chance of extending their season.

Beckham, though, has no plans of sitting out the final two games.

“It’s a decision we’ll find out when the time comes, but as long as 80 [Jarvis Landry] is on the field, as long as these boys are out here, I’m going to go out there and give my all,’’ Beckham said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I love football way too much to think about sitting out and doing all of these things. I’m here for this team, and we’ll see better days.’’

Beckham could require offseason surgery to repair a sports hernia.

He had eight catches for 66 yards in the loss to the Cardinals, giving him 67 receptions for 910 yards and two touchdowns this season.

It has Beckham on pace for career lows in the five seasons he as played at least 12 games. Beckham played only four games in 2017.

While Beckham might be unaccustomed to what’s happened this season, it’s nothing new to the Browns. The Browns, who entered the season as the favorite to the win the AFC North, will miss the playoffs for a 17th consecutive season barring a miracle.

The Browns are guaranteed a non-winning record for the 12th consecutive season.

“It’s tough,’’ Beckham said. “We wanted an opportunity to make it to the playoffs, and I guess we have to wait and see what’s going on with everybody else, but all we can do it focus on the next game and just keep your head up. In retrospect, there will be many more football games. So just prepare for next week and see what happens.’’