Patriots getting ready for “biggest game of the year”

Getty Images

The Patriots skated past the Bengals on Sunday afternoon and the Bills outlasted the Steelers on Sunday night, which means that both of the AFC East clubs will be playing in the postseason this year.

Where they’ll be playing once the playoffs arrive remains an open question, however. The Patriots are trying to lock down a division title and a bye through the Wild Card round with two games left in the season.

The Bills can make those things more difficult by beating the Patriots next Saturday and the stakes of that game aren’t lost on Patriots safety Duron Harmon.

“Humongous. It’s the biggest game of the year,” Harmon said, via the Boston Herald.

The Patriots won 13-10 in Buffalo earlier this season. Another win would sew up the division, but the seeding will remain in doubt if the Chiefs knock off the Bears next Sunday night.