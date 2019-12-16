Perry Fewell won’t say who Panthers’ starting quarterback is

Getty Images

The Panthers may be ready to make a change at quarterback.

Panthers interim head coach Perry Fewell declined to say today when asked who his starting quarterback will be for Sunday’s game against the Colts. In the past, Fewell has never hesitated to say he’s sticking with Kyle Allen, so he may not be ready to switch to Will Grier.

Fewell said today that the quarterback position is being evaluated, and he’ll have more to say on Wednesday.

Although Allen played surprisingly well when first called upon to take the place of Cam Newton in Week Three, the Panthers have now lost six in a row, and Allen threw three interceptions yesterday.

Grier, a third-round rookie from West Virginia, has yet to play this year. Sunday may be the time for his debut.