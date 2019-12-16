Pete Carroll: Our heart goes out to Josh Gordon

Getty Images

Receiver Josh Gordon had little impact after joining the Seahawks off waivers, so they won’t miss him much on the field. But the Seahawks will miss Gordon.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll empathized with Gordon, who the league suspended indefinitely again.

“Our heart goes out to Josh having to face this again,” Carroll said Monday, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “The fact that he’s up against it and all poses a great challenge to him. Fortunately he’ll have the benefit of all of the league’s resources to support him and to help him. We’ll wish him the very best in taking care of business. It’s very unfortunate.

“We saw Josh really at a really high level the whole time he was here. The work ethic he brought was one, but his getting along with people and being good to work with and to talk to and all of that and to deal with on a regular basis, really he was great. We were not aware that there was anything to be concerned about other than the history, which we knew about.”

Gordon, who caught seven passes for 139 yards in five games for Seattle, violated the league’s performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse policies. The Seahawks are banned from contact with Gordon during his suspension.

“I feel for him in that regard,” Carroll said. “He was in a really close-knit group here and he fit in and did really well. Josh has been through this before, unfortunately. I know just from talking with him the time he was with us he does understand where the help comes from and the support that’s out there and he does utilize the resources that the league offers. Just wish him the best and hope he can do well.”

Gordon has served multiple suspensions in his career.