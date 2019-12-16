Report: A.J. Green saw foot specialist Monday

Getty Images

Bengals receiver A.J. Green injured his left ankle on the first day of training camp practice July 27, requiring surgery. He has not played this season.

Green saw noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

That would seem a sign that Green will not play this season despite remaining on the team’s 53-player roster all year.

Green has practiced only a handful of times this season, with Nov. 4 his last participation in team drills.

He has not played since a Dec. 28, 2018, loss to the Broncos.

Green is scheduled to become a free agent in March, having played only nine games last season and none this season.