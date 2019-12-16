Report: Chiefs, Saints, Seahawks, 49ers were only teams to claim Suggs

Getty Images

Only four teams put in a waiver claim for Terrell Suggs.

In addition to the Chiefs, who were awarded Suggs because they had the highest waiver priority of any team that claimed him, the Saints, Seahawks and 49ers were the other teams to claim Suggs, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

There was some thought that the Ravens would claim Suggs and bring him back to Baltimore, but there was no real reason for him to do so: Because the Ravens are last in the waiver order, they could have just let him clear waivers and then signed him after that. Perhaps the Ravens would have signed Suggs if he had cleared waivers, but we’ll never know now.

The four teams that claimed Suggs all are heading for the playoffs and want to shore up their defenses. It remains to be seen whether Suggs wants to keep playing, but if he does play this season and postseason, it will be in Kansas City.