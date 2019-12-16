Saints add T.J. Green, Taylor Stallworth to roster for Monday night’s game

Getty Images

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins won’t be able to play for the Saints on Monday night, but a couple of other new additions will be able to take the field against the Colts.

The Saints promoted defensive back T.J. Green and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth from the practice squad on Monday. Cornerback Johnson Bademosi was placed on injured reserve to open one roster spot and and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill was waived to open the other one.

Green was a 2016 second-round pick of the Colts and spent two years with the team before getting waived ahead of the 2018 season. He had a short stint with the Seahawks and signed with the Saints in July.

Stallworth made the Saints as an undrafted free agent last year and opened this year on the active roster, but went to the practice squad after being waived in early September. He has nine tackles and a sack in 15 career games.