Saints claim Janoris Jenkins off of waivers

Word came on Monday afternoon that cornerback Janoris Jenkins had been claimed off of waivers, but the identity of the team wasn’t immediately revealed.

That team is now known. According to multiple reports, Jenkins has been claimed by the Saints.

Jenkins is not eligible to play against the Colts on Monday night as the transaction will become official on Tuesday.

Landing in New Orleans reunites Jenkins with former Giants teammate Eli Apple. Apple has played almost every snap of the season with Marshon Lattimore and P.J. Williams next up in playing time at corner in New Orleans. The team will have a couple of weeks to figure out how Jenkins fits before hitting the postseason.

Jenkins had 54 tackles and four interceptions in 13 games for the Giants. He was waived last Friday after using an offensive term in response to someone on Twitter and then offering an explanation that it was just a slang term from where he grew up.