T.Y. Hilton, Pierre Desir are active for Colts

Getty Images

The Colts listed cornerback Pierre Desir (groin) and receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) as questionable. They will have both tonight against the Saints.

The Colts will welcome Hilton’s return, having missed their Pro Bowler.

Hilton initially injured his calf in the Oct. 30 practice. He missed three games before returning to limited action against the Texans, playing 24 offensive snaps and catching three passes for 18 yards.

Hilton missed two more games after a setback.

He had limited practices two days this week and sat out another.

The Colts already had ruled out cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle). Their other inactives are quarterback Chad Kelly, receiver Chad Williams, tight end Ross Travis, linebacker E.J. Speed, offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp and offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark.

The Saints already had ruled out safety Vonn Bell (knee), linebacker Kiko Alonso (quadricep), offensive lineman Andrus Peat (forearm) and cornerback Patrick Robinson (calf). The three healthy scratches are rookie offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge, offensive lineman Michael Ola and defensive end Noah Spence.

Linebacker A.J. Klein (knee), tight end Jared Cook (concussion), fullback Zach Line (knee) and left tackle Terron Armstead (ankle) will play.