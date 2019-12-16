Terrell Suggs planning to report to Chiefs

Getty Images

Terrell Suggs threatened not to report to any team claiming him except the Ravens. He must be satisfied with the team that was awarded the linebacker on the waiver wire.

Suggs is planning to report to the Chiefs, a source tells PFT.

Suggs sees a chance for another Super Bowl ring, and, now in his 17th season, this could be his last chance.

The Chiefs claimed Suggs on Monday. The Saints, Seahawks and 49ers also put in a claim for Suggs.

He threatened last week not to report to any team except the Ravens, where he spent the first 16 years of his career.

Suggs will make $352,940 for the final two weeks of his 2019 salary.

The Cardinals waived him last week after he made 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in his 13 games with them.