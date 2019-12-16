Terry McLaurin: Urban Meyer was my guest, nothing to do with his coaching status

Getty Images

Washington is going to be hiring a new head coach pretty soon and an accomplished coach without a current coaching job was at FedEx Field on Sunday.

Urban Meyer was spotted in team owner Daniel Snyder’s box along with quarterback Alex Smith, who played for Meyer at Utah and is continuing to recover from last season’s broken leg. One doesn’t need to connect too many dots to wonder if there might have been a conversation about the team’s coaching plans, but Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin said that wasn’t the reason why Meyer was on hand.

McLaurin and quarterback Dwayne Haskins played for Meyer at Ohio State last season and the wideout said he invited the coach to Sunday’s game.

“Coach Meyer was here to support me, and Dwayne,” McLaurin said, via the Washington Post. “He was in town. He called me last night and he wanted to come support me at the game. He was my guest. It was good to see him again, good to talk to him. . . . It has nothing to do with his coaching status at all. It was good to just have him support me again.”

Meyer’s name has also come up in conjunction with the Cowboys, so his name may be coming up again in the coming weeks.