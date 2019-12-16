Getty Images

We’ve looked at the current AFC picture, so now we’ll look at the current NFC playoff picture.

As with the AFC, this isn’t completely and totally comprehensive with every possible permutation, but it’s close enough for now. Next week, we’ll outline every remaining scenario for the NFC.

Seahawks (11-3): The Seahawks have clinched a playoff berth. They’ll win the NFC West with a win over the 49ers in Week 17. The Seahawks will be the No. 1 seed with two wins (vs. Cardinals, vs. 49ers) and either one Saints loss or two Packers wins.

Packers (11-3): The Packers have clinched a playoff berth. They’ll win the NFC North with one win (at Vikings, at Lions). The Packers earn a bye with two wins. They can secure the No. 1 seed with one 49ers loss, one Seahawks loss, and two wins.

Saints (11-3): The Saints have won the NFC South. With two wins (at Titans, at Panthers) and one Packers loss plus one 49ers loss or two Seahawks wins, the Saints would secure the No. 1 seed.

49ers (11-3): The 49ers have clinched a playoff berth. With two wins (vs. Rams, at Seahawks), the 49ers would seal the NFC West and the No. 1 seed. If the 49ers lose to the Rams and the Seahawks beat the Cardinals, the 49ers would win the NFC West if they secure the strength of victory tiebreaker, which currently favors the 49ers.

Cowboys (7-7): The Cowboys win the NFC East with a win over the Eagles. If they lose to the Eagles but beat Washington in Week 17 and the Eagles lose to the Giants in Week 17, the Cowboys win the division.

Vikings (10-4): The Vikings need one win (vs. Packers, vs. Bears) or one Rams loss (at 49ers, vs. Cardinals) to secure a playoff berth. The Vikings win the NFC North with two wins and two Green Bay losses. A bye remains possible.

Rams (11-3): The Rams secure a playoff berth if win their last two games (at 49ers, vs. Cardinals) and the Vikings lose twice.

Eagles (7-7): The Eagles win the NFC East with a win over the Cowboys plus a win over the Giants or a Cowboys loss to Washington.