Tom Brady on 11 straight playoff berths: These things are hard to do

Getty Images

The Patriots clinched their 11th straight playoff berth with Sunday’s win over the Bengals and they are closing in on their 11th straight AFC East title as well.

Putting that run together with the larger goals the Patriots have for the season might lead some to shrug their shoulders at the smaller accomplishments. Quarterback Tom Brady isn’t one for that reaction.

During an appearance on WEEI Monday, Brady made it clear that he doesn’t take any of these steps for granted.

“Heck no,” Brady said. “Man, this is so hard to do and I know, I think if anything it is you appreciate it more because it’s so hard. This is level playing field. It’s not like we ever get top-five picks, we play the easiest schedules. The whole league is meant to bring everyone back to 8-8 on the year. The fact we’ve qualified for the playoffs 11 straight years, these things are hard to do.”

The Patriots can sew up the division by beating the Bills next Saturday and then they’ll move their full attention to achieving their postseason goals.