Tom Brady on 11 straight playoff berths: These things are hard to do

Posted by Josh Alper on December 16, 2019, 11:19 AM EST
The Patriots clinched their 11th straight playoff berth with Sunday’s win over the Bengals and they are closing in on their 11th straight AFC East title as well.

Putting that run together with the larger goals the Patriots have for the season might lead some to shrug their shoulders at the smaller accomplishments. Quarterback Tom Brady isn’t one for that reaction.

During an appearance on WEEI Monday, Brady made it clear that he doesn’t take any of these steps for granted.

“Heck no,” Brady said. “Man, this is so hard to do and I know, I think if anything it is you appreciate it more because it’s so hard. This is level playing field. It’s not like we ever get top-five picks, we play the easiest schedules. The whole league is meant to bring everyone back to 8-8 on the year. The fact we’ve qualified for the playoffs 11 straight years, these things are hard to do.”

The Patriots can sew up the division by beating the Bills next Saturday and then they’ll move their full attention to achieving their postseason goals.

  3. It’s also harder, Tom, when you skip OTAS and don’t get tyo know your new or rookie WRs. So, what you did yesterday with Harry should have been coming a lot sooner.

    Look how much better the offense looks when you use the good talent, instead of staring down Edelman in doubles on almost every snap.

  6. It’s not so hard to do when the other three teams in your division have been so pathetic for so long.

  11. It’s hard to do, but having a pathetic division and cheating helps a ton.

    Best AFC East QB that Brady faced in his tenure. Probably Chad Pennington. That says it all.

  12. It is incredibly hard to do, as the entire history of the league demonstrates.

    It takes consistency in all aspects of the game and organization, which is very hard to put into place at all, let alone maintain.

    This is why the people who hurl “system QB” at Brady as an insult are all wet. It takes a good system to get to such a good state, but it also takes an all-time-great QB, and coach, and all the rest. If Brady was not there, it wouldn’t work this well. If the rest of the system wasn’t there, it wouldn’t work this well.

    All of it together builds the opportunity that the players and coaches then have to follow through on in the moment. And no matter how good the system, when it’s playoff crunch time, it’s all on those guys on the field. And all those conference championship games and 6 rings – that is delivering at the highest level.

    Best the best has looked different in different eras of the league. What sets Belichick and the whole organization apart is how they solved this problem for the current era and its unique variables. Most other teams seem to be trying to build the best ’70s, ’80s, or ’90s teams.

  14. An amazing accomplishment!

    I don’t see how they can beat Baltimore – they at least have a shot at KC (though won’t be favored).

    Tough year – kept grinding, kept fighting….love the NE Patriots!

  15. tylawspick6 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:22 am
    It’s also harder, Tom, when you skip OTAS and don’t get tyo know your new or rookie WRs. So, what you did yesterday with Harry should have been coming a lot sooner.

    Look how much better the offense looks when you use the good talent, instead of staring down Edelman in doubles on almost every snap.
    ——
    Ehhhh… let’s see what they do against better teams than the Bengals before calling the offense “much better”

  18. “Cause of the defense n a weak division”
    __________________

    Uh, the Browns are celebrating a full decade of losing seasons in a division where they play the Bengals twice a year.

  20. “It’s not like we ever get top-five picks, we play the easiest schedules.” Umm, they kinda do play an easy schedule. Two games a year against the Jets, Dolphins, and Bills (who until recently, were just as bad)? When the Ravens and Steelers and Bengals are beating the snot out of each other? Pats came back to earth when they played the Ravens this year. Big boy football.

  21. GoodellMustGo says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:36 am
    tylawspick6 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:22 am
    It’s also harder, Tom, when you skip OTAS and don’t get tyo know your new or rookie WRs. So, what you did yesterday with Harry should have been coming a lot sooner.

    Look how much better the offense looks when you use the good talent, instead of staring down Edelman in doubles on almost every snap.
    ——
    Ehhhh… let’s see what they do against better teams than the Bengals before calling the offense “much better”

    1 1 Rate This

    ————————-
    Umm, Cincy is nowhere near a 1 win teamn. The approach Brady used yesterday was clearly better. Not getting away form the run, THROWING to Michel (this is enormpous), and actually trusting Harry.

    Now if he just starts using more 2 back sets, and trusting Meyers some more, watch out.

    It’s there….It’s’ there….It’s not a talent or personnel issue. It’s an approach and playcalling issue.

    McDoofus and Brady were clearly much better yesterday than they have been in a long, long time.

    27 points is good output. That’s what this offense is. I would expect something similar vs overrated Buffalo.

  25. Not when you play in the worst division the last 20 years. Yes that is part to do with Patriots and how good they are, but they only play each other team twice. When those teams are still going like 5-11 most seasons. That isn’t anything the Pats are doing that is just weak competition.

  26. Now if he just starts using more 2 back sets, and trusting Meyers some more, watch out.

    It’s there….It’s’ there….It’s not a talent or personnel issue. It’s an approach and playcalling issue.
    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Worth repeating.

    Fix the Play calling to work with what you have. Stop trying to put squares in a round hole. Let these young guys play to their strengths.

