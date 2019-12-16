Troy Aikman breaks news Dak Prescott has hairline fracture on index finger

Getty Images

Dak Prescott had a season-low 23 attempts, a season-low 15 completions and tied his season low with 212 yards in the victory over the Rams. The Cowboys didn’t need their quarterback to throw, rushing for 263 yards.

Because of that, not much was made of Prescott’s sprained left wrist and injured right index finger. He injured both in the Week 14 loss to the Bears but practiced in full every day last week.

Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, though, reported during the Fox broadcast Sunday that Prescott has a hairline fracture on the index finger.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett wouldn’t “get into the medical part of it” Monday when asked about it but called Prescott a “tough guy.”

“I do know that he has a little injury to his index finger, but he works through it, and does what he needs to do,” Garrett said, via Mike Leslie of WFAA.

Prescott began the game with tape on the tip of his finger but removed it in the first quarter.

Garrett said linebacker Luke Gifford has a fractured arm; cornerback C.J. Goodwin will need surgery on his thumb; and linebacker Joe Thomas‘ knee injury is day to day.