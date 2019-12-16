Troy Hill having thumb surgery, not ruled out for this week

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Troy Hill only played eight snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys because of a thumb injury that required a trip to a surgeon on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hill broke his thumb and is having an operation to repair the injury. Going the surgical route apparently doesn’t disqualify Hill from playing against the 49ers this Saturday as Rapoport adds that this course of action was taken with “an eye toward playing Saturday.”

Hill has started the last nine games for the Rams. He’s picked off a pair of passes over that span, including one in the Rams’ Week 15 victory over the Seahawks.

Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams and Nickell Robey-Coleman handled cornerback duties for the Rams after Hill was injured.