Vic Fangio: Von Miller’s “defeats my soul” comments were frustration talking

Von Miller is one of four players remaining from the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 team from 2015. That means he’s also one of a handful of players to experience four non-playoff seasons and three consecutive losing seasons with the Broncos.

It’s obvious it’s worn on the linebacker, and he’s worn out with losing.

Miller said Sunday “it just defeats my soul to go out there and play the way we play and lose the way we lose.” He sounded defeated.

On Monday, Broncos coach Vic Fangio was asked about Miller’s introspective comments.

“I heard a little bit of it. I just think it’s the frustration of losing to those guys again and going through the last four years now where [there] hasn’t been a winning season,” Fangio said, via Troy Renck of Denver 7. “But he’s been a positive influence and positive part of this team. That will continue.”

The Broncos are only 25-36 since winning their most recent Super Bowl. They are on their third coach and seventh starting quarterback since Peyton Manning retired.

Miller spoke highly of rookie quarterback Drew Lock, but the Broncos have many issues elsewhere.

“You always want more weapons,” Fangio said. “That’s what Kansas City’s got — three or four guys out there who are pretty high quality.”