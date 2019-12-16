Xavier Rhodes had a limited role on Sunday, but not because of injury

Posted by Mike Florio on December 16, 2019, 5:08 PM EST
Getty Images

The Vikings are moving closer and closer to their inevitable divorce from cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

Rhodes, the last of three 2013 first-round picks still on the team (Sharrif Floyd and Cordarrelle Patterson were the other two), started Sunday’s game against the Chargers. He participated in only 14 defensive snaps.

“He was fine,” coach Mike Zimmer told reporters on Monday regarding Rhodes’ participation in 23 percent of the defensive reps. “I don’t think that [injury] had anything to do with it.”

Asked whether the leg injury limited Rhodes’ snaps, Zimmer said, “No. That was just the plan going in.”

And it’s just a matter of time before Rhodes will be going out the door. His performance no longer justifies an eight-figure annual compensation package. Even if he’s willing to take far less, he has become a liability — and it makes far more sense to develop a younger player whose is on the rise.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Xavier Rhodes had a limited role on Sunday, but not because of injury

  2. Don’t really understand his sudden decline. He really was at one point a “shut down” corner. He handled Julio Jones like nobody else.
    But now he can’t do anything but interfere.. even if he CAN stay close enough.

    Very weird. Like he lost his mo-jo or something…

  3. It was about 4-6 games too late but I’m glad they finally realized what they had. The fans seemed to come to this conclusion well ahead of the coaching staff.

  4. Man, he fell hard and fast. As soon as I saw him “hobble” off the field I said out loud to myself “Wow. Shocker, he’s “hurt”.” At this point I’d much rather see Hughes, Alexander, and Hill get more of the reps to see what we really have in them for the long hall.

  5. When you lost to the Bears 16-6 was it because of the refs?

    Maybe Xavier Rhodes cant play anymore because of the refs…

  8. Alexander James says:
    December 16, 2019 at 5:31 pm
    When you lost to the Bears 16-6 was it because of the refs?

    Maybe Xavier Rhodes cant play anymore because of the refs…
    ===============

    No, we lost because Zimmer thought 1930’s style “Three yards and a cloud of ground tires” is going to win in the 2019 NFL.

  9. I was definitely calling for this a month ago. I was calling for this even when the Vikings were winning for a month straight. Offense has been clicking, but the defense was a liability. Now, Rivers has a tendency to throw some INT’s this year, but that defense was working like it’s supposed to. They won’t get 7 turnovers again in a game, but the Vikings can beat any team if the defense plays great, like they have the past several seasons.

  10. Rhodes jakes an injury every time he’s struggling. I’ve been to every home game during his tenure. Can’t tell you how many times he went down like he was shot, or hobbled off the field like his leg was broken…..only to sprint back onto the field after a few minutes when he’s caught his breath.

    Time to move on.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!